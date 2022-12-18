This week’s hawkish message from the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve brought an abrupt end to optimism that peak rate is almost here
A clear gap has emerged for finance’s role in the transition to a low carbon economy
A significant number of women contenders were raised from the floor and met the 25% threshold to get on the ballot
Nominations from the floor add more names to the mix for the ANC’s top seven
French accounting firm deals a major blow to an industry seeking to shore up confidence in the wake of FTX’s collapse
‘It’s our nature, we seem quite chaotic,’ he said tongue in cheek
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Basil Sgourdos, group CFO of Naspers and Prosus.
Kim Jong Un has been modernising his arsenal, introducing new, short-range ballistic missiles that can hit US military bases in all of South Korea and parts of Japan
Australia is close to winning the first Test as SA’s batsmen struggled on a Gabba wicket, resulting in the Proteas being 66 for seven at tea
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
When the ANC’s treasurer general and deputy presidential nominee Paul Mashatile left the plenary hall at the end of the nominations session just after 2am on Sunday morning, delegates stopped him to greet, talk and take selfies.
The nomination session, which took over two hours to complete and which was open to the media, was an early test of strength for the two camps in the party ahead of Sunday’s election of the top seven leaders by the party...
NEC TOP SEVEN: Tighter race now expected as voting kicks off
