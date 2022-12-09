Politics

LISTEN | ANC conference — here is what you need to know

Learn about the candidates vying for top posts at the governing party’s elective conference

09 December 2022 - 05:04 Mary Papayya
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA
Picture: ZIPHOZONKE LUSHABA

There is a reason the ANC’s national conference matters.

In this episode, we would like you to get to know the candidates contesting for the governing party’s top posts.

ANC leaders elected in the past have affected SA’s trajectory, and will no doubt do so in the future.

Listen here: 

