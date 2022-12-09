Risks are ‘skewed to the downside in our view amid uncertainty over inflation, rising interest rates and expectations for a recession’, say RMB analysts
There is a reason the ANC’s national conference matters.
In this episode, we would like you to get to know the candidates contesting for the governing party’s top posts.
ANC leaders elected in the past have affected SA’s trajectory, and will no doubt do so in the future.
Listen here:
Business Day Spotlight
LISTEN | ANC conference — here is what you need to know
Learn about the candidates vying for top posts at the governing party’s elective conference
