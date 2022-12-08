Politics

Zweli Mkhize decries ANC’s handling of Phala Phala report

08 December 2022 - 20:06 Mary Papayya

ANC presidential contender Zweli Mkhize has hit out at the party’s national executive committee (NEC) for its handling of the Phala Phala matter involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mkhize, a former minister of health, said the independent panel appointed by parliament to see if there is a prima facie reason to impeach Ramaphosa on the Phala Phala matter had raised serious allegations...

