JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
Police clash with protesters opposed to mobilisation, Russia’s first military since World War 2, in southern region
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
The race to the ANC’s internal leadership in December gathers steam this week with the party’s leadership in KwaZulu-Natal expected to announce who it wants to lead the party for the next five years.
KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s largest province in terms of membership and will send 819 of the more than 4,000 delegates to the national elective conference. Securing support from the province, which has 136,267 members, is crucial for any candidate for a national leadership position come December...
ANC in KZN tipped to back corruption-tainted Mkhize for party president
Meeting on Monday will consolidate nominations, but nine regional leaders say former health minister is their man
