Politics

ANC in KZN tipped to back corruption-tainted Mkhize for party president

Meeting on Monday will consolidate nominations, but nine regional leaders say former health minister is their man

BL Premium
25 September 2022 - 18:31 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko

The race to the ANC’s internal leadership in December gathers steam this week with the party’s leadership in KwaZulu-Natal expected to announce who it wants to lead the party for the next five years.

KwaZulu-Natal is the ANC’s largest province in terms of membership and will send 819 of the more than 4,000 delegates to the national elective conference. Securing support from the province, which has 136,267 members, is crucial for any candidate for a national leadership position come December...

