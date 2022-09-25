×

Politics

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cosatu to hold national elective congress in Midrand

The gathering will be addressed by SA Communist Party and ANC leaders

25 September 2022 - 17:48 Luyolo Mkentane

Corruption, rolling blackouts, contentious labour migration and the upcoming national election in 2024 are among issues set to dominate the country’s political agenda when Cosatu holds its national congress this week. 

The conference, due to be held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from Monday to Thursday, will be addressed by SA Communist Party and ANC leaders, among others, and will culminate in the election of a new national leadership...

