JSE loses nearly 3% on Friday amid deepening fears of a global economic contraction
Proposed law requires companies file share registers to the companies commission, who must make it available
Shutdown of Komati in October will be followed by the decommissioning of Hendrina, Camden and Grootvlei power stations over the next five years
Plans to develop township economy and boost small businesses
Production stalls due to shortages of high-tech equipment because of Western sanctions
In addition, economists expect producer inflation to have moderated from a record of 18% in July
Police clash with protesters opposed to mobilisation, Russia’s first military since World War 2, in southern region
Classy 37-year-old shaves half a minute off his own mark
Yamaha's Quartararo extends championship lead
Corruption, rolling blackouts, contentious labour migration and the upcoming national election in 2024 are among issues set to dominate the country’s political agenda when Cosatu holds its national congress this week.
The conference, due to be held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from Monday to Thursday, will be addressed by SA Communist Party and ANC leaders, among others, and will culminate in the election of a new national leadership...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Cosatu to hold national elective congress in Midrand
The gathering will be addressed by SA Communist Party and ANC leaders
Corruption, rolling blackouts, contentious labour migration and the upcoming national election in 2024 are among issues set to dominate the country’s political agenda when Cosatu holds its national congress this week.
The conference, due to be held at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand from Monday to Thursday, will be addressed by SA Communist Party and ANC leaders, among others, and will culminate in the election of a new national leadership...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.