Politics

SA’s finance chief also wants to be ANC’s finance chief

Change to party constitution needed

20 September 2022 - 23:08 Thando Maeko

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana plans to raise his hand to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general when the party holds its internal leadership contest in December, seeking to capitalise on proposed changes in the party’s constitution that will pave the way for him to hold the two positions at the same time.

“There is a proposal to amend the [ANC] constitution ... to allow that position to not be full-time and there is also a proposal to allow for more than one deputy secretary-general,” he said...

