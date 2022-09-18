Dlamini Zuma receives first nod for the ANC’s top job

The rand weakened to a two-year low against the dollar, stretching its year-to-date losses to 10%
ANC NEC member Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has received her first nod for the party’s top job as her branch of ward 32 in the eThekwini region nominated her for president on Sunday.
The branch general meeting took place on Sunday evening in the presence of Dlamini-Zuma.
The co-operative governance minister’s nomination from her branch is a shift away from its previous preference for ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
This comes days after she raised her hand to again challenge Ramaphosa for the ANC leadership when the party holds its national elective conference in December.
“I am sure you are aware that it is the branches who nominate candidates, and she will avail herself should the branches nominate her,” her spokesperson said.
The branch did not nominate anyone for the remaining five positions in the top six.
TimesLIVE
