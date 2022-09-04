×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: The meaning of Makhura’s exit for Gauteng

Premier’s tenure has come to an end more as a result of conference outcomes than a need to improve the lives of citizens

04 September 2022 - 16:18

As expected, the ANC on Sunday began the process of removing David Makhura, its former provincial chair, from his job as Gauteng’s premier, taking a leaf from its well-rehearsed playbook ahead of an internal national leadership conference in December. 

Unfortunately, for the millions of citizens of SA’s industrial, commercial and financial heartland, this impending change will not translate into better and quality public services and better lives. Instead, replacing Makhura is meant to rebalance the new factional realities triggered by the provincial elective conference, where Makhura was replaced by his deputy, Panyaza Lesufi, who beat rival Lebogang Maile as the party’s boss...

