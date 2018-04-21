Outspoken former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza quits politics

Only five months after starting a new political party‚ African Democratic Change ( ADeC) leader Makhosi Khoza has resigned from politics.

The former ANC MP on Saturday announced her decision to leave the party she had started on Facebook.

"I thought I should make my announcement public about retirement from politics.

"As the leading founder of ADeC and its director of its nonprofit organisation (NPO)‚ I therefore resign from both structures and authorise the ADeC national board under the chairmanship of Moses Mayekiso to liaise with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and the other directors of the nonprofit organisations to fill the vacant position as a result of my resignation and stepping down from politics."

The party was launched in December and was supposed to focus on the quality of ubuntu and unemployment. "I don’t know of any other party that has ever unpacked the philosophy of ubuntu‚" she said in December.