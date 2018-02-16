WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa deserves SA’s support, says Makhosi Khoza

Former ANC MP, now leader of her own party, Makhosi Khoza has been very critical and outspoken about the ANC.

Khoza has said previously that Cyril Ramaphosa lacks courage and only cares about the bottom line. But in her telephonic interview with Business Day TV she said that despite any weaknesses she had observed in Ramaphosa, he was the best that SA could offer and deserved the country’s support.