Politics

News Leader

WATCH: Cyril Ramaphosa deserves SA’s support, says Makhosi Khoza

16 February 2018 - 08:26 Business Day TV
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Former ANC MP, now leader of her own party, Makhosi Khoza has been very critical and outspoken about the ANC.

Khoza has said previously that Cyril Ramaphosa lacks courage and only cares about the bottom line. But in her telephonic interview with Business Day TV she said that despite any weaknesses she had observed in Ramaphosa, he was the best that SA could offer and deserved the country’s support.

Makhosi Khoza talks to Business Day TV about the recent changes to SA’s political landscape

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Why Ramaphosa’s first act should be to fire Gigaba

Now that the wrecking ball from Nkandla has finally been sent packing, the great job of rebuilding SA must start without delay
Opinion
19 hours ago

Six of Zuma’s worst scandals

Before he took office as president in 2009, Jacob Zuma was no stranger to scandal
Features
1 day ago

High turnover rate of MPs tells tale of how an authoritarian party is run

Media and analysts fail to interrogate a silent leadership revolution that has made internal discipline paramount, writes Gareth van Onselen
Opinion
3 days ago

SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Wanted: credible leaders

Along with what could soon be his former boss Zuma, Gigaba belongs in the dustbin of political history with people like Lynne Brown and David ...
Opinion
8 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Zuma fights removal with last-ditch help

While the electorate is spoilt for choice, with no doubt more political parties to come before 2019, it’s a pretty hopeless bunch
Opinion
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EFF to consult lawyers over Ramaphosa
Politics
2.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: How seriously should the ANC ...
Politics
3.
RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The Ramaphosa era begins on a ...
Politics
4.
RAY HARTLEY: The rise and fall of the house of ...
Politics
5.
Phumzile van Damme unexpectedly quits as DA ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.