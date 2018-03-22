Makhosi Khoza’s fledgling ADeC party flounders
Makhosi Khoza’s African Democratic Change (ADeC) seems to be floundering, less than four months after its launch.
Khoza, an outspoken former ANC MP and chairperson of the National Assembly’s public service committee, set up ADeC in December last year following her fallout with the ruling party.
She resigned from ANC when the party began disciplinary action against her for bringing it into disrepute.
Khoza was accused of using various platforms to launch scathing attacks against former president Jacob Zuma and what she termed endemic corruption within the party ranks.
During its formation at Lilieslief Farm in Johannesburg in December, Khoza said Ubuntu would be at the core of her party’s philosophy, and that it was "about building a moralistic and an ethical society".
ADeC was later registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), allowing it to contest elections.
Earlier this week some of ADeC’s "leaders" said they had suspended Khoza for "bringing the party into disrepute".
On Monday Lufuno Gorogo and Mpho Ramakatsa, who called themselves ADeC interim leaders, told journalists Khoza would be given a letter of suspension that would also detail disciplinary measures being taken against her for taking unilateral decisions without informing relevant party structures.
The two said they were enraged by her decision to change the status of ADEeC from being a political party to a nonprofit organisation.
On Wednesday, Khoza responded with a long open letter, saying those who had tried to hijack her party had failed.
She accused Gorogo and Ramakatsa of not being ADeC members, saying they had been denied membership due to their past indiscretion in other opposition political parties.
She said the two were failed political mercenaries who had been expelled from the EFF and now wanted to hijack ADeC for their own interests.
"I have not resigned from ADeC. I have also not been suspended from ADeC. We are tired of people who go to Parliament as a form of employment. We want the true people’s messengers and servants of our people to govern this country.
"Some (who claim to have suspended me) did not qualify as members of ADeC despite having attended our founding congress. These nonmembers displayed disturbing tendencies. We have even opened a criminal case against them … after they started opening bank accounts (on behalf of ADeC)," Khoza said.
Thabani Khumalo, a KwaZulu-Natal-based political analyst, said the future of ADeC was bleak and its performance in future elections was doubtful.
He said SA was littered with examples of splinter political parties formed out of anger.
"ADeC is less than four months old and has not even contested elections but it is now facing divisions of its leaders and structures. These are not good signs at all.
"It also shows that parties formed out of anger find it very difficult to extricate themselves from the anger of their founder and carve a niche for themselves independently," Khumalo said.
