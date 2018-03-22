Makhosi Khoza’s fledgling ADeC party flounders

Makhosi Khoza’s African Democratic Change (ADeC) seems to be floundering, less than four months after its launch.

Khoza, an outspoken former ANC MP and chairperson of the National Assembly’s public service committee, set up ADeC in December last year following her fallout with the ruling party.

She resigned from ANC when the party began disciplinary action against her for bringing it into disrepute.

Khoza was accused of using various platforms to launch scathing attacks against former president Jacob Zuma and what she termed endemic corruption within the party ranks.

During its formation at Lilieslief Farm in Johannesburg in December, Khoza said Ubuntu would be at the core of her party’s philosophy, and that it was "about building a moralistic and an ethical society".

ADeC was later registered with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC), allowing it to contest elections.

Earlier this week some of ADeC’s "leaders" said they had suspended Khoza for "bringing the party into disrepute".