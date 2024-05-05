Workers use sewing machines to manufacture shirts at a factory in Yangon, Myanmar. Picture: TAYLOR WEIDMAN
Instead of celebrating those who are employed on Workers Day, we should have focused our attention on SA’s 32.1% unemployment rate and the 11.7-million South Africans who don’t have the security and independence of a job.
We must not rest until there is dignified work for all. If the ANC government is not prepared to make the changes needed to achieve this, then let us replace it on May 29 with a government that understands the importance of jobs and what it takes to create them — a government that will create an environment that allows job-creating businesses to thrive.
Until the ANC-led government is prepared to abandon the crony enrichment scam that is BEE and radically reform restrictive labour legislation, none of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s talk will mean a thing.
Thulani Dasa Khayelitsha
LETTER: No rest until we have dignified work for all
If the ANC government is unable to understand the importance of jobs, it should be replaced with one that does
Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha
