IMF praises SA focus on Eskom and logistics
Global lender’s MD Kristalina Georgieva points out that structural reforms are needed to improve productivity
05 May 2024 - 05:46
IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva says South Africa should clear obstacles to growth if it is to realise its potential.
Georgieva, who is serving a second five-year term at the helm of the global lender, commended the work done by the South African government to ease energy supply constraints...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.