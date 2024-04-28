Opinion / Letters

LETTER: The ulterior motive in law

If trials become significantly shorter, defence attorneys are likely to earn far less than they now do

28 April 2024 - 16:33
Picture: 123RF/tumsasedgars
Picture: 123RF/tumsasedgars

If we are to gain the upper-hand against corruption, we have to ensure corrupt officials and employees are convicted and removed from their well-paid positions as soon as possible.

Unfortunately, if trials become significantly shorter, defence attorneys — who charge by the hour — are likely to earn far less than they currently do.

This will make it more difficult for prosecutors, magistrates and judges to convince the government that they could or should be earning considerably more money if they resigned and went to work in the private sector, and that the government, therefore, needs to give them a substantial salary increase if it wants to retain their services.

In a nutshell, prosecutors, magistrates and judges are usually in favour of pretty much anything that helps defence attorneys — their supposed enemies — earn more money. Once this dynamic — this ulterior motive — is understood, we can start putting pressure on judges and magistrates who allow the accused to waste the court’s time on frivolous challenges and frivolous appeals.

Terence Grant
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Parliament passes 'landmark' Climate Change Bill

Law paves way for transition to low-carbon economy and allows government to put in place more ambitious targets for greenhouse gas emitters
National
2 days ago

DHAHINI NAIDU: Move against Berdine Odendaal over Steinhoff assets is positive for SA law

Asset forfeiture in Steinhoff scandal reflects shift towards greater accountability
Opinion
3 days ago

Tembeka Ngcukaitobi's not-guilty judgment in rape trial overruled

Judges Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana and Xola Petse set aside the judgment, saying consent to one sexual act does not grant consent to others
National
3 days ago
