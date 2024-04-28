LETTER: The ulterior motive in law

If we are to gain the upper-hand against corruption, we have to ensure corrupt officials and employees are convicted and removed from their well-paid positions as soon as possible.
Unfortunately, if trials become significantly shorter, defence attorneys — who charge by the hour — are likely to earn far less than they currently do.
This will make it more difficult for prosecutors, magistrates and judges to convince the government that they could or should be earning considerably more money if they resigned and went to work in the private sector, and that the government, therefore, needs to give them a substantial salary increase if it wants to retain their services.
In a nutshell, prosecutors, magistrates and judges are usually in favour of pretty much anything that helps defence attorneys — their supposed enemies — earn more money. Once this dynamic — this ulterior motive — is understood, we can start putting pressure on judges and magistrates who allow the accused to waste the court’s time on frivolous challenges and frivolous appeals.
Terence Grant
Terence Grant
Cape Town
