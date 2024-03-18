LETTER: ‘Emotional’ voting

I refer to Ian Ferguson’s article (“Give the free marketeers a go to govern SA,” March 12). While the author correctly notes that the ANC must be removed from power because it has dismally failed to manage our economy and create employment on a mass scale since 1994, his subsequent points are deeply problematic.
First, his advocacy of what he terms the “free marketeers” suggests that he believes in a policy of unfettered capitalism, which is being championed by parties such as the DA. This is a flawed policy proposal that will compound some of the issues our country is facing.
Second, his remark about the irrational behaviour of voters in SA is a tacit racist trope about black people. “Emotional” or “cultural” voting is not limited to black people. If it is, why do some white people vote for an ultra-conservative party such as the Freedom Front Plus?
There is not enough space here to challenge Ferguson in depth, but I advise him to rethink some of his views on economics and race.
Ayanda Sakhile Zulu Hatfield
LETTER: Give the free marketers a go to govern SA
