We only have evidence as to the ability of one party to improve employment, as we have only had one party in power since 1994. That’s the ANC. So, to continue voting for the ANC is voting for a continuation of economic decline and unemployment.
The ANC is committed to socialist and communist policies, which have been proven not to work. So why not give the free marketers a go? How can they do any worse?
We know voters don’t vote logically, but rather emotionally and/or culturally. While turkeys would never, logically, vote for Christmas, it is likely that our turkeys will!
Ian Ferguson
LETTER: Give the free marketers a go to govern SA
Andile Ntingi’s article refers (“Can the ANC, DA and EFF deliver on their jobs promises?”, March 12).
Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE
