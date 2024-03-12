Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Give the free marketers a go to govern SA

12 March 2024 - 17:08
Political parties' posters on lampposts. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDLA
Political parties' posters on lampposts. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDLA

Andile Ntingi’s article refers (“Can the ANC, DA and EFF deliver on their jobs promises?”, March 12).

We only have evidence as to the ability of one party to improve employment, as we have only had one party in power since 1994. That’s the ANC. So, to continue voting for the ANC is voting for a continuation of economic decline and unemployment.

The ANC is committed to socialist and communist policies, which have been proven not to work. So why not give the free marketers a go? How can they do any worse?

We know voters don’t vote logically, but rather emotionally and/or culturally. While turkeys would never, logically, vote for Christmas, it is likely that our turkeys will!

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

LETTER: SA democracy is just a pretence

Population votes in the elections and then faceless ‘others’ decide who and what they have voted for
Opinion
11 hours ago

TOM EATON: The cabal of cabbages has the skill to steal an election — really?

In the DA’s scenario, the ANC would have had to hollow out and discredit the IEC years ago
Opinion
22 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Leaked election lists not a good start

The names reveal that the ANC has not really taken up the cudgel against corruption
Opinion
1 day ago

Leaked ANC list hints at post-election cabinet shakeout

Several serving ministers may have to make way to younger ones higher up
Politics
2 days ago
