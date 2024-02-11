To the contrary, this was only the decision of three military juntas, which had overthrown the democratically elected governments representing the people of those three countries. Would Kobena like it if a junta overthrew the elected government of his Ivory Coast?
Ecowas, and the AU, are obligated by their founding treaties and charters to support elections, democracy and good governance. The juntas have committed high treason, which should be punished by life imprisonment. This would also serve as a deterrent to other armies not to try to overthrow elected governments in other African countries.
The Ecowas sanctions against those three juntas should be supported by SA, the Southern African Development Community and the AU. This would help end the plague of coups in African countries.
Keith Gottschalk Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: SA should support sanctions against Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger
The juntas have committed high treason, which should be punished by life in jail
Salif Kobena claims that Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger decided to withdraw from the Economic Community of West African States (“Ecowas no longer guided by founding principles,” February 7).
To the contrary, this was only the decision of three military juntas, which had overthrown the democratically elected governments representing the people of those three countries. Would Kobena like it if a junta overthrew the elected government of his Ivory Coast?
Ecowas, and the AU, are obligated by their founding treaties and charters to support elections, democracy and good governance. The juntas have committed high treason, which should be punished by life imprisonment. This would also serve as a deterrent to other armies not to try to overthrow elected governments in other African countries.
The Ecowas sanctions against those three juntas should be supported by SA, the Southern African Development Community and the AU. This would help end the plague of coups in African countries.
Keith Gottschalk
Claremont
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Ecowas no longer guided by founding principles
LETTER: German army will leave Mali without winning fight against jihadists
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.