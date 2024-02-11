Blackout relief expected by Wednesday, says electricity minister
Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says two generating units are back, but seven are still down
11 February 2024 - 15:18
The “cluster” of power station breakdowns that resulted in stage 6 load-shedding being implemented for the first time this year on Saturday has begun to be resolved.
As more generating units return to service there should be some relief from higher stages of load-shedding by Wednesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.