Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Tshwane must fix its procurement system

City ran up about R10bn in irregular and wasteful spending in 2021/22

27 September 2023 - 15:18
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa tours the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant in this June 8 2023 filr photo. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
President Cyril Ramaphosa tours the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant in this June 8 2023 filr photo. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s proclamation allowing the Special Investigating Unit to investigate the Tshwane Rooiwal Wastewater Treatment Plant contract is important to root out malfeasance in the city’s procurement processes.

According to the auditor-general the city accumulated irregular and wasteful expenditure of about R10bn in the 2021/22 financial year, which points to a rotten procurement system that flouts its own policies. This is fertile ground for corruption to flourish.

Though the president’s proclamation deals with only one contract costing R290m, it proves the correctness of the concern the select committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs had about the city’s affairs. It must be noted that the city has welcomed the proclamation, but it raises questions of whether the city is capable of rooting out corruption and ensuring an accountable municipality.

Whatever the investigation reveals, the bottom line is that the city’s administration must strengthen its systemically weak procurement system, and that the council must desist from selfish internal political squabbles to focus on oversight to ensure quality services for the people.

The people of Tshwane, the seat of the executive arm of state, deserve better services and a corruption-free supply chain management system.

China Dodovu
Chair, parliamentary select committee on co-operative governance & traditional affairs, water & sanitation, and human settlements. 

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Africa poor because of corruption
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Transmission issue
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Female genital mutilation has no place in ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Tshwane must fix its procurement system
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Pollyanna analysis ignores grid problem
Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.