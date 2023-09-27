Yet the criminals who caused the crisis are never without power. This Pollyanna analysis forgets about the real problem, even if the private sector is permitted to help: the grid.
LETTER: Pollyanna analysis ignores grid problem
Infrastructure is the real constraint and the reason many people are turning to solar self-generation
Nathi Msimango writes that “none of us is spared the devastating effects of rolling electricity blackouts” (“The energy crisis will soon be a thing of the past”, September 27).
Yet the criminals who caused the crisis are never without power. This Pollyanna analysis forgets about the real problem, even if the private sector is permitted to help: the grid.
That is now the real constraint and the reason many people are turning to solar self-generation. They get power directly to their home or business without the involvement of the dead hand of the state.
Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE
