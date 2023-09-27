Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Pollyanna analysis ignores grid problem

Infrastructure is the real constraint and the reason many people are turning to solar self-generation

27 September 2023 - 15:17
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL

Nathi Msimango writes that “none of us is spared the devastating effects of rolling electricity blackouts” (“The energy crisis will soon be a thing of the past”, September 27).

Yet the criminals who caused the crisis are never without power. This Pollyanna analysis forgets about the real problem, even if the private sector is permitted to help: the grid.

That is now the real constraint and the reason many people are turning to solar self-generation. They get power directly to their home or business without the involvement of the dead hand of the state.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Africa poor because of corruption
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Transmission issue
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: Female genital mutilation has no place in ...
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Tshwane must fix its procurement system
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Pollyanna analysis ignores grid problem
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

GRAY MAGUIRE: SA bucks the trend of staying abreast of landmark US law

Opinion / Columnists

Europe's ageing power grids risk green goals

Business

Ramokgopa warns of another electricity crisis ahead

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.