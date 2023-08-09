LETTER: Little to show due to graft and mismanagement

Duma Gqubule’s column refers (“SA faces the fierce urgency of now”, August 3). It is worth noting that SA has been running a huge fiscal surplus for many years, which has led to our debt-to-GDP ratio rising rapidly. Our debt-to-GDP ratio is already high for a country of our stage of development, and our tax base is narrow and fragile.
We have certainly been spending as though we have a Marshall Plan in place, but we have little to show for it due to corruption and mismanagement. The key question is whether the skills of the currently unemployed match those demanded by the market.
Greg Becker
