Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Little to show due to graft and mismanagement

09 August 2023 - 17:32
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/ALEX MX
Picture: 123RF/ALEX MX

Duma Gqubule’s column refers (“SA faces the fierce urgency of now”, August 3). It is worth noting that SA has been running a huge fiscal surplus for many years, which has led to our debt-to-GDP ratio rising rapidly. Our debt-to-GDP ratio is already high for a country of our stage of development, and our tax base is narrow and fragile.

We have certainly been spending as though we have a Marshall Plan in place, but we have little to show for it due to corruption and mismanagement. The key question is whether the skills of the currently unemployed match those demanded by the market.

Greg Becker
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

SA set for modest growth but fiscal position is still challenging, says Absa

Bank forecasts real GDP growth of 0.7% in 2023 and revenue shortfall rising to R39bn from R25bn previously
Economy
2 days ago

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: The sound of screaming in run-up to elections

Calmness of ANC in previous elections is not going to be the same this time
Opinion
1 week ago

ELENA ILKOVA: Reserve Bank reforms of monetary policy framework set to hit a milestone

The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Opinion
4 months ago

Treasury fails to realise its surplus ambition

The current fiscal year is looking a lot worse than the Treasury budgeted for in February
Economy
3 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
LETTER: Business Day reading tariffs wrong
Opinion / Letters
2.
LETTER: Freedom to incite
Opinion / Letters
3.
LETTER: ANC-DA the perfect alliance
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: Little to show due to graft and ...
Opinion / Letters
5.
LETTER: Support Cape Town against taxi bullies
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: SA faces ‘the fierce urgency of now’

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: The fiscal warning noises grow louder and scarier

Opinion / Editorials

KEVIN TUTANI: Railway is the future — are Prasa and Transnet ready to roll?

Opinion

SUZETTE MEYER: Unleash the power of women in the workplace

Opinion

LETTER: It is World Bank data putting SA among the poorest schools performers

Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coal fleet refurbishment key to growth

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.