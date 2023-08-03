SUZETTE MEYER: Unleash the power of women in the workplace

Businesses with more female employees experience greater profitability, adaptability and a stable workforce, according to research.
Yet, a challenge for many companies willing to prioritise hiring and promoting female talent is retaining them during the child-rearing years. The day-to-day reality in most homes is that the care requirements of the family lie primarily with the mother, particularly in developing countries. As a result, many women leave the workplace to become full-time carers.
“Due to past inflexible work practices, many skilled women left the workplace during the child-rearing years, resulting in a gender leak of talent. This caused many company structures to be male-dominant at the senior management levels,” says Phillipa Geard, CEO and founder of RecruitMyMom. Covid has done a lot to change the past negative perceptions of flexible working.
The idea that employers continually lose these valuable female skills during the family rearing years because of inflexible work arrangements is economic suicide that our economy cannot afford. The good news for businesses and society is that when asked, most women want to return to work after a career break to continue developing their careers.
The economic benefits of gender equality are staggering, with an estimated $28-trillion added to global GDP if corrected. Research by Accenture shows that SA’s GDP would grow by R319bn if women were upskilled and a culture of equality fostered. According to the World Economic Forum, closing the gender gap will boost SA’s GDP by an average of 35% nationally.
The research goes on to show that men and women complement one another in the production process. Teams with more women on them are more productive, resulting in increased income for both men and women.
Women bring unique perspectives and skills to the workplace and have different attitudes toward risk and collaboration. These qualities improve the financial performance of businesses.
“The challenge that many people face when interacting with others is that they lack the necessary interpersonal skills needed to be effective,” says Robert W Lucas, a writer specialising in human resources.
While technical skills are essential in business, different perspectives and good interpersonal skills are critical in today’s workplace. Fortunately, women naturally possess four important qualities that promote business success: communication, relationship-building, problem-solving and emotional intelligence.
Essential communication skills: women possess the ability to read non-verbal cues and body language, as well as the ability to listen attentively and express empathy. When it comes to skills in the workplace, communication comes out on top.
Women are strong leaders in the workplace and often use their communication skills to start conversations and speak openly and honestly. These communication skills are crucial in negotiations because they allow one to analyse the situation and use that information to encourage mediation.
Relationship building is critical to growing any business. Building long-lasting, effective relationships with clients, influencers and colleagues is essential. Women, often the primary caregivers within a family, are experts at building relationships. This relationship skill translates well into building and nurturing professional associations and trust. Relationships between professionals strengthen as a result of these experiences. We use our social skills to establish relationships with our partners while building trust.
Problem solving and critical thinking are two skills that are essential in any company or job. When used effectively, problem-solving enables employees to engage in the psychological process of identifying, evaluating and resolving everyday challenges. Women are naturally better at facilitating collaboration and information sharing, which makes them better equipped to make informed decisions and solve problems. Women excel in terms of resilience and self-development. They are also more likely to take the initiative.
According to the most recent studies on emotional intelligence, it falls into five groups: self-awareness, emotion management, motivation, empathy, and social skills.
Women use these necessary skills to encourage colleagues, manage challenging situations, and control behaviour and expectations. Additionally, emotional intelligence enables people to identify and connect with individuals with understanding and empathy, which makes them excellent leaders.
According to findings by the International Finance Corporation, companies that hire more women will tap into a bigger talent pool and will grow their businesses.
The report contains examples of organisations from various countries showcasing their success in embracing gender equality. The actions include hiring more women, adhering to equitable practices in remuneration and positions, and putting supportive frameworks in place that prioritise work-life balance for female employees.
Mining giant Anglo American decided to hire female employees despite preconceptions that jobs at this company were “man’s work”. The result was improved productivity and innovation, enhanced team dynamics, and a more streamlined decision-making process.
Finlays Horticulture in Thailand showed that the internal promotion of 69 women over two years saved this agricultural company $200,000 it would have otherwise spent on hiring and training new staff.
In rural Ukraine, women live up to 10 years longer than men. Additionally, many men immigrate. Mriya Agro Holding retains more employees and has a positive relationship with the community due to recruiting women under good working conditions, which in turn helps it attract investors.
“It is vital for businesses to recognise and then harness the potential that women bring to business,” says Geard. “Organisations that prioritise gender equality and promote diversity stand to attract and retain better talent, ultimately translating into higher financial performance and long-term success for the business.”
The evidence is clear: unleashing the power of women in the workplace is not only a social and moral imperative but also a strategic advantage for businesses. Everyone wins when women thrive in the workplace.
SUZETTE MEYER: Unleash the power of women in the workplace
Everyone wins when women thrive in the workplace, so gender diversity in business makes good economic sense
Meyer is communications manager at RecruitMyMom
