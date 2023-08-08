DUMA GQUBULE: SA faces ‘the fierce urgency of now’
The country must get 11.9-million people to work urgently
08 August 2023 - 05:00
After 29 years of democracy and the mismanagement of the economy, SA cannot afford what Martin Luther King Jnr referred to as “the tranquillising drug of gradualism”.
In his historic 1963 speech at the “March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom”, King spoke about the need to remind America about “the fierce urgency of now”. South Africans must understand the scale of its economic crisis and the “fierce urgency of now”. Getting 11.9-million people to work is the equivalent of a war effort. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.