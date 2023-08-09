How much more must the citizens of Cape Town endure? As the taxi strike extends its stranglehold on our city, frustration turns to sheer exasperation. Day after day we watch Santaco’s unabashed refusal to obey national law, coupled with a staggering disregard for the welfare and safety of our community (“Key sectors hit as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town”, August 7).
The City of Cape Town’s recent actions, including the impounding of taxis, were not only lawful but morally imperative. Let me stress — this is a matter of national legislation under the National Land Transport Act. It is not a mere local bylaw, as some deceitful opportunists would have the public believe.
How dare they manipulate the narrative to suit their ends? How dare they paint Cape Town’s efforts to protect us as overreach? This deliberate misinformation is a shameless attempt to undermine Cape Town and the Western Cape government, and it cannot go unchallenged.
The taxi industry’s blatant lawlessness has gone too far. It has become a law unto itself, ignoring laws the rest of us follow dutifully. It is a mockery of justice, and it’s tearing at the very fabric of our society.
Our once functional public transport system has been sabotaged, giving the taxi associations undue power and influence. If central government hadn’t collapsed the local railway infrastructure perhaps we wouldn’t find ourselves at the mercy of a seemingly untouchable industry.
It is high time the entire country rallied behind Cape Town as it bravely stands up to this brazen bullying. Other cities take note — this is how you serve your people. This is how you uphold the law.
Jason Van Biljon Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
LETTER: Support Cape Town against taxi bullies
Opportunists spreading misinformation about national legislation
How much more must the citizens of Cape Town endure? As the taxi strike extends its stranglehold on our city, frustration turns to sheer exasperation. Day after day we watch Santaco’s unabashed refusal to obey national law, coupled with a staggering disregard for the welfare and safety of our community (“Key sectors hit as violent taxi strike grips Cape Town”, August 7).
The City of Cape Town’s recent actions, including the impounding of taxis, were not only lawful but morally imperative. Let me stress — this is a matter of national legislation under the National Land Transport Act. It is not a mere local bylaw, as some deceitful opportunists would have the public believe.
How dare they manipulate the narrative to suit their ends? How dare they paint Cape Town’s efforts to protect us as overreach? This deliberate misinformation is a shameless attempt to undermine Cape Town and the Western Cape government, and it cannot go unchallenged.
The taxi industry’s blatant lawlessness has gone too far. It has become a law unto itself, ignoring laws the rest of us follow dutifully. It is a mockery of justice, and it’s tearing at the very fabric of our society.
Our once functional public transport system has been sabotaged, giving the taxi associations undue power and influence. If central government hadn’t collapsed the local railway infrastructure perhaps we wouldn’t find ourselves at the mercy of a seemingly untouchable industry.
It is high time the entire country rallied behind Cape Town as it bravely stands up to this brazen bullying. Other cities take note — this is how you serve your people. This is how you uphold the law.
Jason Van Biljon
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.