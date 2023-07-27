Opinion

LETTER: Coal fleet refurbishment key to growth

Reviving Eskom's coal fleet could propel SA towards a 5% GDP growth rate within five years

27 July 2023 - 13:57
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Your editorial “Electricity minister distorts truth on Komati shutdown” (25 July 2023) refers. Notwithstanding the events that might have led to the Komati power station shutdown at a broader level, the strategy articulated by the minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to refurbish a share of Eskom’s coal fleet has considerable merit.

In a June 2023 policy paper, the Social Research Foundation (SRF), that I happen to chair, estimated that such refurbishment could, from an energy perspective, place the South African government in a position to within five years again aspire to sustaining an economic growth rate approaching 5% of GDP.

Such a strategy would not amount to locking the country into a coal-dependent future, but would instead allow the government to manage an orderly transition to cleaner fuel sources while eroding the rate of unemployment and improving political stability.  

Frans Cronje
Washington DC

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

