Your editorial “Electricity minister distorts truth on Komati shutdown” (25 July 2023) refers. Notwithstanding the events that might have led to the Komati power station shutdown at a broader level, the strategy articulated by the minister of electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to refurbish a share of Eskom’s coal fleet has considerable merit.
In a June 2023 policy paper, the Social Research Foundation (SRF), that I happen to chair, estimated that such refurbishment could, from an energy perspective, place the South African government in a position to within five years again aspire to sustaining an economic growth rate approaching 5% of GDP.
Such a strategy would not amount to locking the country into a coal-dependent future, but would instead allow the government to manage an orderly transition to cleaner fuel sources while eroding the rate of unemployment and improving political stability.
Frans Cronje Washington DC
LETTER: Coal fleet refurbishment key to growth
Reviving Eskom's coal fleet could propel SA towards a 5% GDP growth rate within five years
Frans Cronje
Washington DC
Ramokgopa attacks climate finance pact, saying Komati units should be restarted
EDITORIAL: Electricity minister distorts truth on Komati shutdown
