PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: The sound of screaming in run-up to elections
31 July 2023 - 05:03
In case it isn’t yet obvious — the pre-elections madness has already started.
Blame the Reserve Bank — tick. Blame the big banks — tick. The ANC has decided it’s a separate entity to the people in government and lashing out — tick. Blame the colonialist Western imperialist overlords for everything including load-shedding — tick. Facts are warped as necessary to fit whatever the narrative of the day is — tick...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.