LETTER: Coalition united behind a common goal can mend divides in SA

Business Day TV talks to Louis Storm from Vega Capital
Underfunded and neglected, the critical early childhood development sector demands immediate attention to uplift children’s health, educational outcomes and future prospects
National Health Insurance Bill is expected to be passed in parliament within weeks
Workshop lined up on the implementation of the AfCFTA agreement for private sector
Commission recommends the Competition Tribunal approve the transaction without conditions
The decline in May, the third consecutive one, was among the steepest since July 2021
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Poland lost access to billions of euros in aid over judicial overhaul
One of the most difficult selections she has ever made, says coach
There will be across-the-board decreases to petrol and diesel on Wednesday
Jonny Steinberg rightfully illustrates the danger radical, egregious parties pose to SA’s social fabric (“Keep the toxic minions out, don’t embrace them”, June 2).
The country is facing Balkanisation as disparate groups feel alienated by central government. Group allegiances are rising above the SA national identity. But this is only because the SA identity is not offering anything to the population of the country.
Steinberg blames the proportional representation system for the rise of radical, hateful political parties that have become kingmakers in many local coalitions. He suggests a first-past-the-post system.
This is a dangerous idea. In a country as diverse and divided as SA we need a method for minorities to be represented. In a first-past-the-post system the ANC would reign supreme. If there is any cultural shift among voters as a result of this system it would be apathy. Voters would either just vote for the big dog (the ANC), or not at all.
This system wouldn’t reflect the wishes of South Africans as a whole. Proportional representation may have helped give radical parties a voice, but it didn’t lead to their invention. The root of radicalism in SA is the lack of sophistication in our democracy. This is something that can only be fixed with time and a concerted effort by responsible parties to refuse to work with these egregious parties.
A coalition united behind a common goal can also serve to mend the divides between SA. While some groups may refuse to vote for one party, they may be willing to vote for that party’s coalition partner. A broad coalition united behind common principles can appeal to many groups across the demographic and political spectrum.
The solution is therefore not to upend our entire electoral system. It is for opposition parties to focus their strategies and co-operate.
Nicholas Woode-SmithCape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Coalition united behind a common goal can mend divides in SA
Opposition parties need to focus their strategies and co-operate
Jonny Steinberg rightfully illustrates the danger radical, egregious parties pose to SA’s social fabric (“Keep the toxic minions out, don’t embrace them”, June 2).
The country is facing Balkanisation as disparate groups feel alienated by central government. Group allegiances are rising above the SA national identity. But this is only because the SA identity is not offering anything to the population of the country.
Steinberg blames the proportional representation system for the rise of radical, hateful political parties that have become kingmakers in many local coalitions. He suggests a first-past-the-post system.
This is a dangerous idea. In a country as diverse and divided as SA we need a method for minorities to be represented. In a first-past-the-post system the ANC would reign supreme. If there is any cultural shift among voters as a result of this system it would be apathy. Voters would either just vote for the big dog (the ANC), or not at all.
This system wouldn’t reflect the wishes of South Africans as a whole. Proportional representation may have helped give radical parties a voice, but it didn’t lead to their invention. The root of radicalism in SA is the lack of sophistication in our democracy. This is something that can only be fixed with time and a concerted effort by responsible parties to refuse to work with these egregious parties.
A coalition united behind a common goal can also serve to mend the divides between SA. While some groups may refuse to vote for one party, they may be willing to vote for that party’s coalition partner. A broad coalition united behind common principles can appeal to many groups across the demographic and political spectrum.
The solution is therefore not to upend our entire electoral system. It is for opposition parties to focus their strategies and co-operate.
Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
JONNY STEINBERG: Keep the toxic minions out, don’t embrace them
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
JONNY STEINBERG: Keep the toxic minions out, don’t embrace them
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.