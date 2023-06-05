Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Coalition united behind a common goal can mend divides in SA

05 June 2023 - 14:36
Jonny Steinberg rightfully illustrates the danger radical, egregious parties pose to SA’s social fabric (“Keep the toxic minions out, don’t embrace them”, June 2).

The country is facing Balkanisation as disparate groups feel alienated by central government. Group allegiances are rising above the SA national identity. But this is only because the SA identity is not offering anything to the population of the country.

Steinberg blames the proportional representation system for the rise of radical, hateful political parties that have become kingmakers in many local coalitions. He suggests a first-past-the-post system.

This is a dangerous idea. In a country as diverse and divided as SA we need a method for minorities to be represented. In a first-past-the-post system the ANC would reign supreme. If there is any cultural shift among voters as a result of this system it would be apathy. Voters would either just vote for the big dog (the ANC), or not at all.

This system wouldn’t reflect the wishes of South Africans as a whole. Proportional representation may have helped give radical parties a voice, but it didn’t lead to their invention. The root of radicalism in SA is the lack of sophistication in our democracy. This is something that can only be fixed with time and a concerted effort by responsible parties to refuse to work with these egregious parties.

A coalition united behind a common goal can also serve to mend the divides between SA. While some groups may refuse to vote for one party, they may be willing to vote for that party’s coalition partner. A broad coalition united behind common principles can appeal to many groups across the demographic and political spectrum.

The solution is therefore not to upend our entire electoral system. It is for opposition parties to focus their strategies and co-operate.

Nicholas Woode-Smith
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

JONNY STEINBERG: Keep the toxic minions out, don’t embrace them

Extremist candidates will need only 40,000 votes to become potential kingmakers in parliament
3 days ago
