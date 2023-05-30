Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA should at least practise its nonalignment preaching

A Reserve Bank report points to the possibility of SA’s ‘neutral’ stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine being ‘perceived as unconvincing’

30 May 2023 - 18:03
The Russian registered vessel, Lady R, anchored at the Simon’s Town naval base on December 6 2022. Picture: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES
The Russian registered vessel, Lady R, anchored at the Simon’s Town naval base on December 6 2022. Picture: JACO MARAIS/GALLO IMAGES

The SA Reserve Bank’s warning that the country could face dire consequences such as censure and secondary sanctions due to its stance on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must be heeded with urgency across government, business and civil society.

It is one thing for a government to speak of “nonalignment” on foreign policy issues. It is a decidedly different matter when that government doesn’t at least practice nonalignment, and indeed engages in actions that undermine its words. The Bank's report points to the possibility of, and accompanying risks to, SA’s “neutral” stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine being “perceived as unconvincing”.

The latest Financial Stability Review says “SA’s nonaligned stance in the war between Russia and Ukraine is increasingly being questioned, which may pose a future threat to the participation of SA financial institutions in the global financial system and increases the likelihood of secondary sanctions being imposed on SA.”

According to the Reserve Bank’s report, secondary sanctions “would constrain or even completely close off access to international capital markets for SA banks, other financial institutions and corporates.” The rest of the financial sector, and most concerning the wider economy, would suffer devastating harm as a consequence.

Foreigners held as much as 42% of local government bonds in 2018; as of late this figure has been down to around the 25% mark. The debt of the country’s state-owned entities weighs all the heavier, threatening the wider fiscal framework. It could become exponentially more difficult for government to function and retain credibility should foreign policy tensions increase and rupture. The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication system (Swift) is the channel that currently processes more than 90% of the country’s international payments. Being frozen out of this system would have dire consequences for SA businesses.

The Bank has forecast GDP growth of 0.2% for 2023. With more consistent, and higher, stages of load-shedding likely through the end of the year, along with a myriad other government policy constraints on growth, the government’s stance and actions on and around the Russian invasion of and continued aggression in Ukraine could well deter the increased investment, capital flows, economic activity and job creation the country so desperately needs.

Chris Hattingh
Centre for Risk Analysis

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Reserve Bank cautions about risks of capital outflows and sanctions

Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Economy
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EVE FAIRBANKS: For a whistle-blower, De Ruyter ...
Opinion
2.
LETTER: Where will South Africans go if NHI ruins ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
TOM EATON: Why the ANC is betting big and putting ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: Chicken industry on its knees as state ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
DUMA GQUBULE: Turkey’s Erdoğan shows Ramaphosa how
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Post-war demilitarised zone in Russia mooted by Ukrainian official

World / Europe

HILARY JOFFE: SA’s failure to nuance its stance on Russia is scary

Opinion / Columnists

Reserve Bank cautions about risks of capital outflows and sanctions

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.