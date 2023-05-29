Opinion / Columnists

HILARY JOFFE: SA’s failure to nuance its stance on Russia is scary

The economic cost is becoming ever more evident

29 May 2023 - 05:00

Japan’s foreign affairs ministry recently invited a group of journalists from the so-called Global South to visit Japan and cover the G7 summit in Hiroshima (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2023-05-21-g7-commits-to-solidarity-with-poorer-countries-but-africa-nowhere-to-be-seen/). I had the good fortune to be part of it.

The group was fun and fascinating and as much of a highlight as the tour itself. But one takeaway was the extent to which some of these other countries have done “nonaligned” in a way that is so much more strategic and pragmatic than SA has since Russia invaded Ukraine, and so much more aligned with their own self-interest...

