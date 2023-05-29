Post-war demilitarised zone in Russia mooted by Ukrainian official

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
Kyiv — A Ukrainian presidential aide said on Monday a demilitarised zone of 100km-120km should be established inside Russia along the border with Ukraine as part of a post-war settlement.
The zone would be necessary to protect Ukrainian regions from shelling, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.
"The key theme of the post-war settlement should be the establishment of safeguards to avoid the recurrence of aggression in the future," he wrote.
To ensure the safety of residents in several frontline Ukrainian regions, he wrote, “it will be necessary to introduce a demilitarisation zone of 100km-120km on the territory of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov republics”.
The reference to the Russian regions as republics appeared to be a nod towards Moscow backing separatist entities calling themselves “people's republics” in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions which border Russia.
Podolyak said the demilitarised zone could initially have an international presence to control it.
“Probably, at the initial stage with a mandatory international control contingent,” he wrote.
Reuters
€200bn of Russian central bank assets frozen, EU says
The F-16 jets Kyiv wants are not likely to arrive soon
Russia and Belarus sign nuclear weapons accord
