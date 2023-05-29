World / Europe

Post-war demilitarised zone in Russia mooted by Ukrainian official

The presidential aide says it will be necessary to introduce a demilitarisation zone of 100km-120km around the territory of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov

29 May 2023 - 17:51 Reuters
Mykhailo Podolyak, political adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. File photo: REUTERS
Kyiv — A Ukrainian presidential aide said on Monday a demilitarised zone of 100km-120km should be established inside Russia along the border with Ukraine as part of a post-war settlement.

The zone would be necessary to protect Ukrainian regions from shelling, presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

"The key theme of the post-war settlement should be the establishment of safeguards to avoid the recurrence of aggression in the future," he wrote.

To ensure the safety of residents in several frontline Ukrainian regions, he wrote, “it will be necessary to introduce a demilitarisation zone of 100km-120km on the territory of Belgorod, Bryansk, Kursk and Rostov republics”.

The reference to the Russian regions as republics appeared to be a nod towards Moscow backing separatist entities calling themselves “people's republics” in Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions which border Russia.

Podolyak said the demilitarised zone could initially have an international presence to control it.

“Probably, at the initial stage with a mandatory international control contingent,” he wrote. 

Reuters

€200bn of Russian central bank assets frozen, EU says

Bloc is considering whether to use some of the proceeds to finance future reconstruction of Ukraine
News
4 days ago

The F-16 jets Kyiv wants are not likely to arrive soon

Countries pledging support will have to weigh the costs before making a final decision
News
4 days ago

Russia and Belarus sign nuclear weapons accord

Agreement enables the deployment of missiles with nuclear warheads in Belarus including storage facilities
World
4 days ago
