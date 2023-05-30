Bok Cheslin Kolbe likely to head east after Toulon exit

Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg
Cheslin Kolbe is likely to continue his career in Japan after his dramatic exit from Toulon at the weekend.
The 2019 Rugby World Cup-winner had long been linked to a potential move away from the glamour club on the Cote d’Azur but both he and his club had hoped to strike a deal that might extend his stay.
However, a French source said Toulon wanted to impose a 50% pay cut but that the utility back opted to leave the south of France after nine years (seven at Toulouse).
Toulon, like most Top 14 clubs, have been feeling the pinch since the advent of the pandemic and are looking for ways to ease its back-breaking wage bill.
“I would have liked to stay in Toulon but the financial constraints of the clubs and the injuries made things difficult,” Kolbe told the club’s website.
The Bok utility back, who has won the Champions Cup, Top 14 and Challenge Cup in his time in France, has had a season interrupted by injury, in particular an ankle sprain, and played only 18 matches for Toulon this season.
While the club would have missed his value on the field during that period, they did not lose money in that time. Under the French government’s social security plan, clubs are covered up to €17,000 (R359,699) per month for an injured player.
News of Kolbe’s departure caught some off guard. He was originally supposed to be part of the guard of honour for retirees Raphael Lakafia, Sergio Parisse, Thomas Salles and Mathieu Basteraud; and Ihaia West, who is returning to La Rochelle, but ended up among the departing players.
“Some people might not understand, neither do I, but as I was told ‘it’s a business',” Kolbe announced on Instagram.
“To put my feelings aside. Despite it all, I have tried my best. Sometimes our plans don’t always align with God’s plans for us. I just want to thank each and every one whom I have crossed paths with, the supporters, my teammates, and all staff for everything.
“It’s not easy for me to say goodbye, but such is life. France has been home for six years, three kids later and it will always be home to us. Hopefully, this is not goodbye, but see you soon.”
The club confirmed the departure saying: “This allows Cheslin Kolbe to commit to a new project from the 2023/24 season.”
Kolbe is not the only high-profile South African to have left the south of France this season. Toulon offloaded Eben Etzebeth, which paved the way for his move to the Sharks.
However, Kolbe, who had one year left on his contract, is unlikely to continue his career in SA. He has been courted by clubs in Japan and is likely to join Suntory Sungoliath in Fuchū, Tokyo.
Kolbe’s decision will in large part be shaped by Roc Nation, the talent agency he signed for in July 2020. If they as a collective are going to get more bang for their buck, Kolbe should head east.
Stormers coach John Dobson poured cold water on talk of Kolbe coming south to rejoin his team. “They reached out to us last week and came back with a number that probably was the GDP of Lesotho,” Dobson said on Cape Talk. He went on to remind listeners that the franchise is under administration.
The coach, however, conceded the Stormers are in need of game-breaking players among their back three, especially with Seabelo Senatla still recovering from serious injury after a motor vehicle accident earlier in May.
Bok Cheslin Kolbe likely to head east after Toulon exit
World Cup winner may end up in Japan as French club’s finances go south
