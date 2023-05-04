Investors digest another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Job creation linked to clean governance
On Monday we celebrated Workers Day, but instead of merely celebrating the lucky few with jobs let us turn our attention to the more than 46% of South Africans who don’t have the security and independence of jobs. And let us not rest until there is dignified work for all.
If this ANC-led government will not make the changes needed to achieve this, let us replace it in 2024 with a government that understands the importance of jobs and what it takes to create them. The government must create an environment that enables job-creating businesses to thrive.
Until the government is prepared to abandon the crony enrichment scam that is BEE and radically reform restrictive labour legislation, none of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s talk will mean a thing.
Workers Day is rightly about honouring workers across the country, but it should also be about fighting for all those who would love to be working but cannot find jobs.
It is no coincidence that where the DA governs you find both the best audit outcomes and the lowest expanded unemployment numbers. That’s because the two are closely linked. Good, clean governance is vital to attracting businesses and creating jobs.
Thulani Dasa
Khayelitsha
