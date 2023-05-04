This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Sport / Rugby

Plumtree returns to Sharks as head coach

New Zealander is a former Natal player and coached the side to Super Rugby success

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
04 May 2023 - 15:52 SITHEMBISO DINDI
John Plumtree. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES
John Plumtree. Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI/GALLO IMAGES

The Sharks have confirmed the appointment of New Zealand native John Plumtree as new head coach for the senior team. 

Plumtree will fill the position that has been vacant after Sean Everitt was sacked late in 2022. Director of rugby Neil Powell has been in charge of the side as head coach since, leading the side to the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup. 

Plumtree is no stranger at the Durban-based union as he is a former Natal player and also coached the side. The Sharks said Plumtree would be assisted by the experienced Dave Williams, who also returns to Durban. 

“With Powell taking over the reins as head coach late last year, he now reverts to his director of rugby role at the Sharks, with Plumtree coaching the senior team, starting July 1,” the Sharks said in a statement. 

“Plumtree’s coaching career in Durban began in 2007 when he was assistant to Dick Muir when the Sharks hosted the Super Rugby final at Kings Park, before the New Zealander took over the reins as head coach between 2008 and 2012. 

“There he played an important role, winning Currie Cup titles in 2008 and 2010 as coach and taking the Sharks to the 2012 Super Rugby final. His successes with the Sharks were not only limited to coaching, but as a player under the late Ian McIntosh.

“He won the Currie Cup  in the historic 1990 final, and again in 1996, having represented Natal in 80 games as a tough, mobile flank between 1988 and 1997.” 

Powell said it is  the start of a new era. “This is an exciting time and a great opportunity to welcome back two vastly experienced coaches who understand our culture and the environment and know what it takes to wear this jersey,” he said. 

Plumtree said: “Durban has always been my home away from home for many years and I have the fondest memories of my time here both as a player and a coach.

“I look forward to returning to the Sharks setup and working with a talented group of players.”

Kaizer Chiefs coach fast beginning to sound like a stuck record

Arthur Zwane cut the sorry figure of a deflated labourer as he once again lamented a loss he believed should not have been
Sport
2 days ago

‘We need to be us,’ Arteta says of Arsenal’s chances

Arsenal are back on top but crucial games will decide whether they take the league
Sport
1 day ago

Fifa responsible for undervaluing Women’s World Cup, says Dodd

Fifa is selling TV rights to the women’s tournament separately from the men’s for the first time
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kaizer Chiefs coach fast beginning to sound like ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: SA cricket is facing a cash crunch
Sport / Cricket
3.
Stormers ready for Bulls quarterfinal clash, says ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Race for Champions League spot opens up after ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
MARK ETHERIDGE: Sea dogs hail supersailor ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Kitshoff sets sights on triumphant exit

Sport / Rugby

Stormers ready for Bulls quarterfinal clash, says Willemse

Sport / Rugby

SA Rugby reports minor deficit despite record income

Sport / Rugby

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.