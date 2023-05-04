Plumtree returns to Sharks as head coach

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
The Sharks have confirmed the appointment of New Zealand native John Plumtree as new head coach for the senior team.
Plumtree will fill the position that has been vacant after Sean Everitt was sacked late in 2022. Director of rugby Neil Powell has been in charge of the side as head coach since, leading the side to the quarterfinals of the United Rugby Championship and Champions Cup.
Plumtree is no stranger at the Durban-based union as he is a former Natal player and also coached the side. The Sharks said Plumtree would be assisted by the experienced Dave Williams, who also returns to Durban.
“With Powell taking over the reins as head coach late last year, he now reverts to his director of rugby role at the Sharks, with Plumtree coaching the senior team, starting July 1,” the Sharks said in a statement.
“Plumtree’s coaching career in Durban began in 2007 when he was assistant to Dick Muir when the Sharks hosted the Super Rugby final at Kings Park, before the New Zealander took over the reins as head coach between 2008 and 2012.
“There he played an important role, winning Currie Cup titles in 2008 and 2010 as coach and taking the Sharks to the 2012 Super Rugby final. His successes with the Sharks were not only limited to coaching, but as a player under the late Ian McIntosh.
“He won the Currie Cup in the historic 1990 final, and again in 1996, having represented Natal in 80 games as a tough, mobile flank between 1988 and 1997.”
Powell said it is the start of a new era. “This is an exciting time and a great opportunity to welcome back two vastly experienced coaches who understand our culture and the environment and know what it takes to wear this jersey,” he said.
Plumtree said: “Durban has always been my home away from home for many years and I have the fondest memories of my time here both as a player and a coach.
“I look forward to returning to the Sharks setup and working with a talented group of players.”
Plumtree returns to Sharks as head coach
New Zealander is a former Natal player and coached the side to Super Rugby success
