Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Don’t worry about slapping anti-dumping duties on Brics friends, minister

Ebrahim Patel battles with imposing anti-dumping penalties on powerful allies, but it’s worth remembering that Brics is a political grouping, not a formal trade agreement

03 May 2023 - 16:56
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Michelle Gumede’s article about the challenge facing Ebrahim Patel, SA’s trade, industry & competition minister, with signing off the anti-dumping duties recommended by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) on some of the Brics members raises some interesting issues (“Ebrahim Patel faced with Brics juggling act after Itac recommends anti-dumping penalties”, May 2).

One should remember that Brics is a political grouping, not a formal trade agreement. The idea that SA trade authorities would have a tough time imposing anti-dumping duties when there is a clear case for such measures among some Brics members is probably a challenge worth discussing.

But I don’t foresee an issue here. SA should be able to continue administering its trade policy the usual way. We have duties on Brazil poultry, so the same should apply in any scenario with evidence to support an intervention.

After all, SA has imposed anti-dumping measures on trade partners with which it has a free-trade agreement, such as the EU.

Wandile Sihlobo
Department of agricultural economics, Stellenbosch University

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

LETTER: Import duties are frying the poor

At a time of enormous stress on consumers, Ebrahim Patel and Itac have added to the price of French fries
Opinion
5 months ago

LETTER: Imports are not a dirty word, minister Patel

It’s time the department of trade, industry and competition realises that imports are an essential part of SA’s economy
Opinion
6 months ago

LETTER: Patel a destructive force in job creation

His ministry and the government have made 11-million South Africans unable to find jobs
Opinion
7 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
CARL KRUGER: Here’s the thing about copper
Opinion
2.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What happens if the ANC gets ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Ramaphosa and cabinet need ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: No escaping the consequences this ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
EDITORIAL: ANC happy with a puppet president
Opinion / Editorials

Related Articles

Ebrahim Patel faced with Brics juggling act after Itac recommends antidumping ...

Economy

DONALD MACKAY: Fixing SA’s trade policy process is crucial for a vibrant economy

Opinion

Delays in Itac’s probes on import duties have cost SA R3bn

National

Patel rejects protectionist measures for welded link chains from China

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.