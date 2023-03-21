Economy

Patel rejects protectionist measures for welded link chains from China

Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising

21 March 2023 - 21:03 Michelle Gumede

Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has rejected a recommendation by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) to impose anti-dumping duties on welded link chains imported from China, saying there was no certainty that dumped imports had inflicted material injury.      

Welded link chains are steel chains used in lumber, paper, pump, forestry and agricultural applications and in other industries because of their strength. ..

