Patel rejects protectionist measures for welded link chains from China

Business Day TV speaks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The EFF protest on Monday raises many disturbing questions about SA’s militarisation.
EFF leader calls Mapisa-Nqakula a delinquent who is abusing her powers
DA-led coalition continues to support former MP Cilliers Brink for the position, while the ANC/EFF is said to favour the PAC’s Molwantwa Tshabadi
Country the new English-speaking door to EU, while its rules allow direct distribution, says insurer
Business Day TV speaks to John Dludlu, CEO of the Small Business Institute
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Policy statement says recent stress is likely to result in ‘tighter credit conditions for households and businesses, and weigh on economic activity, hiring and inflation’
Mailula excited about getting the nod for the national side and is determined to help them qualify for the Nations Cup
Exclusive and expensive touches include complex paint, leather and tactile wood veneer for this last-of-its kind V12-powered coupé
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has rejected a recommendation by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) to impose anti-dumping duties on welded link chains imported from China, saying there was no certainty that dumped imports had inflicted material injury.
Welded link chains are steel chains used in lumber, paper, pump, forestry and agricultural applications and in other industries because of their strength. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Patel rejects protectionist measures for welded link chains from China
Minister says ‘dumped’ imports fell during investigation while market share of local applicant appeared to be rising
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel has rejected a recommendation by the International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) to impose anti-dumping duties on welded link chains imported from China, saying there was no certainty that dumped imports had inflicted material injury.
Welded link chains are steel chains used in lumber, paper, pump, forestry and agricultural applications and in other industries because of their strength. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.