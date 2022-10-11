×

LETTER: Imports are not a dirty word, minister Patel

It’s time the department of trade, industry & competition realises that imports are an essential part of SA’s economy

11 October 2022 - 17:36
Minister Ebrahim Patel. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Minister of trade & industry Ebrahim Patel’s “impartial” International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) is at it again. This time, it is investigating the possibility of levying further tariffs on imported mining tools and drilling equipment (“Local firm seeks higher duties on drilling and boring tools”, October 10).

With our economy on red alert, we are now readying ourselves to levy duties on vital equipment, much of which is not even being manufactured in SA. It’s time for the minister and his department to understand that imports are not a dirty word, but an essential part of a well-functioning economy.

Our much-vaunted industrial master plans have damaged too many industries already, as they are based on rescuing one or two local companies while pushing up the cost of doing business for others. As readers would already know, even Eskom — which is on its knees and taking us all down with it — is being forced to search for import alternatives in the dark.

Soon there will be nothing left to tariff out of existence and we can then try to fathom why some of our core exports are being targeted. Now is not the time to increase tariffs on essential goods.

David Wolpert

Rivonia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

