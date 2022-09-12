×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Patel a destructive force in job creation

His department and the government have prevented 11-million South Africans from finding jobs

12 September 2022 - 16:07
Ebrahim Patel. . Picture: GCIS/Jairus Mmutle
Ebrahim Patel. . Picture: GCIS/Jairus Mmutle

Hilary Joffe is absolutely correct that Cheadle, Haysom & Thompson was the engine room for the development of competition regulators (“The law firm that churns out competition regulators”, September 8).

One must not forget that that same law firm was the genesis of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation & Arbitration (CCMA).  Today it is a world-class institution and has been the reason for much of the labour peace we experience in SA.

Over and above this, it was attorney Thompson who went off to Australia and was a great influence on its modern labour law system. Their contribution to labour law has been absolutely profound. 

However, we must not lose sight of the fact that employment & labour minister Ebrahim Patel has stepped in and is almost single-handedly trying to destroy not only the good work done by the law firm but has been an incredibly destructive force in job creation in SA. Patel’s department and our backward-looking government have been a direct cause of more than 11-million capable South Africans not being able to find jobs.

It is all well to look at the world through the prism of communist ideology, but when this leads to mass unemployment and starvation we all need to take a step back and look at how we can get rid of a government that is acting as a handbrake on the growth of business, and indeed job creation.

Michael Bagraim, MP
DA shadow deputy employment & labour minister

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​

Calls for government to reverse hefty duties on tyre imports

Tyres worth R5.7bn were imported into SA between August 2020 and July 2021, with 47% of that coming from China
National
1 hour ago

HILARY JOFFE: The law firm that churns out competition regulators

The market will be watching what kind of commissioner Cheadles alumnus Doris Tshepe will turn out to be
Opinion
3 days ago

This is why banning scrap metal exports will not work

‘There is little evidence that criminals develop a conscience when they need to declare their exports to Sars,’ Donald MacKay says
National
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
STEVEN KUO: Mbeki dropped the ball on energy; ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JOHN LAMOLA: SAA reborn
Opinion
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Woolies Food eats humble pie as ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DAVID WALKER: I dream that one day an elephant ...
Opinion
5.
TOM EATON: Predictable march of an ANC that’s up ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

This is why banning scrap metal exports will not work

National

Massmart will shut unprofitable Cambridge if sale to Shoprite is blocked

Companies / Retail & Consumer

JOHN DLUDLU: Patel’s move to allow small business co-operation is on the money

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.