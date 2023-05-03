BNP Paribas first-quarter revenue outperforms expectations

Business Day TV spoke to Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
As the US economy shows cracks, the final rate hike may be imminent
National Treasury will allow them to have some of the amounts owing written off over three years
Party says the metro’s asset register shows it has 103 waste compactor trucks, but only 32 can be accounted for
The poultry group has battled high feed input costs, load-shedding and the decay of municipal infrastructure
Index shows a total 27% of respondents surveyed cannot afford to invest in alternative energy solutions
Unanimous decision lifts benchmark overnight rate to 5%-5.25% range and is the tenth consecutive increase since March 2022
Coach warns his team against complacency
The final ultra-luxurious convertible leaves the Goodwood factory, making way for an electric future
Paris — BNP Paribas’s first-quarter sales beat market expectations as trading business at the eurozone’s biggest bank outperformed most of its peers, while it started to reap the benefits from rising interest rates.
BNP’s quarterly profit more than doubled in the first quarter from a year earlier, bolstered by gains from the much anticipated sale of its US retail division, allowing the bank to beef up its capital and liquidity buffers at a time when European lenders are striving to restore confidence in a sector battered by turmoil.
Revenue of just more than €12bn in the period exceeded the company’s compiled consensus of $11.7bn as net interest income ticked higher in the usually difficult French retail market, the bank said on Wednesday.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank called BNP’s quarterly report “solid. These results prove the resilience and diversification of BNP and should be received well by the market in our view,” they said before the markets opened.
Royal Bank of Canada analysts said the results point to a strong performance at BNP’s trading arm and to good cost control.
In securities trading, revenue edged down 1.8% but still performed better than some peers including Deutsche Bank, whose fixed-income trading declined 17% in the first quarter.
At US bank Goldman Sachs, first-quarter sales from fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading, usually a bright spot, plunged 17% to $3.93bn while equity trading revenue sank 7% to $3.02bn.
BNP’s FICC trading over the period was up 9%.
The sale of Bank of the West, which closed in February, yielded about €2.95bn in capital gains, the French lender said, helping BNP Paribas shore up its CET 1 ratio — a key measure of financial strength — to 13.6%, up from 12.3% in the previous quarter.
The first-quarter net income group share amounted to €4.44bn, in line with expectations, up from €1.84bn a year earlier.
The group’s liquidity ratio was also up 10 percentage points over the same period, to 139%, while the cost of risk — money put aside for failing loans — stood lower than expected at €642m.
BNP’s first-quarter sales were up 1.4% from a year earlier to €12.03bn, driven by its investment bank and its commercial and retail branch. The group’s global markets division, which bolstered BNP’s results in 2022, saw its sales edge down by 1.8% in spite of continued growth in FICC trading.
Mortgages
BNP’s commercial and retail banking’s sales in France grew faster than expenses in the first quarter, driven by the rise in interest rates charged on mortgages after tighter monetary policy.
French banks usually lag behind their German and Italian peers because of stringent regulations that cap the rates at which lenders provide mortgages, which are mostly on a fixed-rate basis.
BNP’s operating expenses jumped 23% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, notably propelled by a nearly €900m contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, an industry-funded safety net.
Restructuring costs worth €236m at BNP Paribas’ consumer finance division, where it is cutting 921 positions through voluntary departures and internal mobility, also weighed on expenses.
BNP Paribas said it is on track to deliver “strong growth” in 2023 distributable earnings per share.
It confirmed its 2025 targets, including a return on tangible equity of about 12% by 2025 and an average annual growth in net income of more than 9% between 2022 and 2025.
Its €5bn share buyback programme will proceed as planned, it said. The first tranche of €2.5bn was approved in March, sign analysts deemed reassuring as it took place shortly after the collapse of Credit Suisse.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BNP Paribas first-quarter revenue outperforms expectations
Deutsche Bank analysts describe the quarterly report as solid and proof of resilience and diversification
Paris — BNP Paribas’s first-quarter sales beat market expectations as trading business at the eurozone’s biggest bank outperformed most of its peers, while it started to reap the benefits from rising interest rates.
BNP’s quarterly profit more than doubled in the first quarter from a year earlier, bolstered by gains from the much anticipated sale of its US retail division, allowing the bank to beef up its capital and liquidity buffers at a time when European lenders are striving to restore confidence in a sector battered by turmoil.
Revenue of just more than €12bn in the period exceeded the company’s compiled consensus of $11.7bn as net interest income ticked higher in the usually difficult French retail market, the bank said on Wednesday.
Analysts at Deutsche Bank called BNP’s quarterly report “solid. These results prove the resilience and diversification of BNP and should be received well by the market in our view,” they said before the markets opened.
Royal Bank of Canada analysts said the results point to a strong performance at BNP’s trading arm and to good cost control.
In securities trading, revenue edged down 1.8% but still performed better than some peers including Deutsche Bank, whose fixed-income trading declined 17% in the first quarter.
At US bank Goldman Sachs, first-quarter sales from fixed income, currency and commodities (FICC) trading, usually a bright spot, plunged 17% to $3.93bn while equity trading revenue sank 7% to $3.02bn.
BNP’s FICC trading over the period was up 9%.
The sale of Bank of the West, which closed in February, yielded about €2.95bn in capital gains, the French lender said, helping BNP Paribas shore up its CET 1 ratio — a key measure of financial strength — to 13.6%, up from 12.3% in the previous quarter.
The first-quarter net income group share amounted to €4.44bn, in line with expectations, up from €1.84bn a year earlier.
The group’s liquidity ratio was also up 10 percentage points over the same period, to 139%, while the cost of risk — money put aside for failing loans — stood lower than expected at €642m.
BNP’s first-quarter sales were up 1.4% from a year earlier to €12.03bn, driven by its investment bank and its commercial and retail branch. The group’s global markets division, which bolstered BNP’s results in 2022, saw its sales edge down by 1.8% in spite of continued growth in FICC trading.
Mortgages
BNP’s commercial and retail banking’s sales in France grew faster than expenses in the first quarter, driven by the rise in interest rates charged on mortgages after tighter monetary policy.
French banks usually lag behind their German and Italian peers because of stringent regulations that cap the rates at which lenders provide mortgages, which are mostly on a fixed-rate basis.
BNP’s operating expenses jumped 23% in the first quarter from the previous quarter, notably propelled by a nearly €900m contribution to the Single Resolution Fund, an industry-funded safety net.
Restructuring costs worth €236m at BNP Paribas’ consumer finance division, where it is cutting 921 positions through voluntary departures and internal mobility, also weighed on expenses.
BNP Paribas said it is on track to deliver “strong growth” in 2023 distributable earnings per share.
It confirmed its 2025 targets, including a return on tangible equity of about 12% by 2025 and an average annual growth in net income of more than 9% between 2022 and 2025.
Its €5bn share buyback programme will proceed as planned, it said. The first tranche of €2.5bn was approved in March, sign analysts deemed reassuring as it took place shortly after the collapse of Credit Suisse.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Higher interest rates help HSBC to triple quarterly profit
EXPLAINER: First Republic brought down by affluent clients withdrawing deposits
Allan Gray cautions investors on risk of JSE’s ‘value traps’
Credit Suisse aced crisis preparedness before near-collapse
UBS profit slides 52% amid Credit Suisse takeover woes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.