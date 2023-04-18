Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Magopeni’s SABC appointment a ray of light

SA still a country of laws, not an ‘Animal Farm’

18 April 2023 - 18:30
Phathiswa Magopeni was recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa for a seat on the SABC board. File picture: MOELETSI MABE.
Congratulations to former SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni on her delayed appointment to the new SABC board. In a week that laid bare the political rot at the top — clearly demonstrated by the Thabo Bester saga and the R38m military veterans pothole scandal — Magopeni’s appointment is a breath of fresh air.         

Leadershipwise, SA is in trouble. It is no surprise we are greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force. From the presidency down to the entire governing party in parliament, they fought hard to remove Magopeni’s name from the list of SABC board candidates.

The same ANC that keeps recycling corruption-ridden comrades was suddenly quoting the King IV corporate governance report as they threw everything they could at Magopeni. It failed because we are (still) a country of laws, not an Animal Farm. If the ANC has no problem with having Malusi Gigaba and Andile Lungisa in its top decision-making structure, the national executive committee, why would it be scared of Magopeni?

I pray she doesn’t repeat the mistakes of our former liberators who are now our destroyers; that she is an example of servant leadership. The SABC must be brought back to its real owners — the masses. The SABC does not belong to either the ANC or the government. It is supposed to be the people’s voice.

Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email

Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board

MPs recommended 15 members while the law empowers the president to appoint only 12
National
8 hours ago

Original SABC board list stands as lawyers label Ramaphosa’s instruction ‘unlawful’

The letter in which President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to send the matter back to the portfolio committee had no basis in ...
National
1 week ago

ANC says yes, and then no, to Phathiswa Magopeni for SABC board

ANC MPs say the communications committee should also consider the King IV report on good governance when making board recommendations
National
1 month ago

ANC chief whip defends MPs for delays in choosing candidates for SABC board

The speaker confirmed that three additional names parliament provided to President Cyril Ramaphosa had caused confusion and contributed to the delay
National
1 month ago
