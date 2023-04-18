LETTER: Magopeni’s SABC appointment a ray of light

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s oil trader, Raymond Phillips
What then is the purpose of the provision that the director-general may take into account the degree of representativeness in the workforce?
Some used grandparents’ proof of income to fall under the threshold for students from poor households
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Former Steinhoff CEO did not appear in the Oldenburg court, which has yet to decide on issuing a warrant
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Fox sued for knowingly airing false claims that Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate 2020 US election
Sundowns approach their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against CR Belouizdad in unfamiliar territory.
The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features
Congratulations to former SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni on her delayed appointment to the new SABC board. In a week that laid bare the political rot at the top — clearly demonstrated by the Thabo Bester saga and the R38m military veterans pothole scandal — Magopeni’s appointment is a breath of fresh air.
Leadershipwise, SA is in trouble. It is no surprise we are greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force. From the presidency down to the entire governing party in parliament, they fought hard to remove Magopeni’s name from the list of SABC board candidates.
The same ANC that keeps recycling corruption-ridden comrades was suddenly quoting the King IV corporate governance report as they threw everything they could at Magopeni. It failed because we are (still) a country of laws, not an Animal Farm. If the ANC has no problem with having Malusi Gigaba and Andile Lungisa in its top decision-making structure, the national executive committee, why would it be scared of Magopeni?
I pray she doesn’t repeat the mistakes of our former liberators who are now our destroyers; that she is an example of servant leadership. The SABC must be brought back to its real owners — the masses. The SABC does not belong to either the ANC or the government. It is supposed to be the people’s voice.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Magopeni’s SABC appointment a ray of light
SA still a country of laws, not an ‘Animal Farm’
Congratulations to former SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni on her delayed appointment to the new SABC board. In a week that laid bare the political rot at the top — clearly demonstrated by the Thabo Bester saga and the R38m military veterans pothole scandal — Magopeni’s appointment is a breath of fresh air.
Leadershipwise, SA is in trouble. It is no surprise we are greylisted by the Financial Action Task Force. From the presidency down to the entire governing party in parliament, they fought hard to remove Magopeni’s name from the list of SABC board candidates.
The same ANC that keeps recycling corruption-ridden comrades was suddenly quoting the King IV corporate governance report as they threw everything they could at Magopeni. It failed because we are (still) a country of laws, not an Animal Farm. If the ANC has no problem with having Malusi Gigaba and Andile Lungisa in its top decision-making structure, the national executive committee, why would it be scared of Magopeni?
I pray she doesn’t repeat the mistakes of our former liberators who are now our destroyers; that she is an example of servant leadership. The SABC must be brought back to its real owners — the masses. The SABC does not belong to either the ANC or the government. It is supposed to be the people’s voice.
Dr Lucas Ntyintyane
Via email
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board
Original SABC board list stands as lawyers label Ramaphosa’s instruction ‘unlawful’
ANC says yes, and then no, to Phathiswa Magopeni for SABC board
ANC chief whip defends MPs for delays in choosing candidates for SABC board
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board
Original SABC board list stands as lawyers label Ramaphosa’s instruction ...
ANC says yes, and then no, to Phathiswa Magopeni for SABC board
ANC chief whip defends MPs for delays in choosing candidates for SABC board
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.