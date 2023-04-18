LETTER: Boring, timid Cyril

Business Day TV speaks to RMB’s oil trader, Raymond Phillips
What then is the purpose of the provision that the director-general may take into account the degree of representativeness in the workforce?
Some used grandparents’ proof of income to fall under the threshold for students from poor households
PA leader Gayton McKenzie says Amad needs to go before he causes further damage to Joburg metro
Former Steinhoff CEO did not appear in the Oldenburg court, which has yet to decide on issuing a warrant
Load-shedding, higher interest rates and JSE volatility push down business confidence index
Banks need to implement solutions that use global best practice for know-your-customer activities
Fox sued for knowingly airing false claims that Dominion's ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate 2020 US election
Sundowns approach their Caf Champions League quarterfinal against CR Belouizdad in unfamiliar territory.
The 22 seater is equipped with an array of convenience and safety features
It’s sad, really, and a great disappointment, but it is absolutely clear that “Timid” Cyril Ramaphosa has lost the room. By trying to please everyone he has inspired no-one. Not yet a laughing stock, but definitely in the Gary Player league of those who have become a bore.
Ramaphosa is being criticised from all points of the compass and history will not be kind, but then the man has never missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity. If the wrong result becomes reality, will his farm be nationalised by the new government, or at best will he be left alone to sit in his fields, close his eyes and think of Ekaterinburg?
Michael HookParktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Boring, timid Cyril
Ramaphosa has never missed the opportunity to miss an opportunity
It’s sad, really, and a great disappointment, but it is absolutely clear that “Timid” Cyril Ramaphosa has lost the room. By trying to please everyone he has inspired no-one. Not yet a laughing stock, but definitely in the Gary Player league of those who have become a bore.
Ramaphosa is being criticised from all points of the compass and history will not be kind, but then the man has never missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity. If the wrong result becomes reality, will his farm be nationalised by the new government, or at best will he be left alone to sit in his fields, close his eyes and think of Ekaterinburg?
Michael Hook
Parktown North
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Mbeki is right on ANC myopia
MKHUSELI VIMBA: ANC’s failure to address crime and corruption widens trust deficit with electorate
ANC defends Ramaphosa’s absence from Mbeki meeting
Ramaphosa faces uphill task in last leg of investment drive
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
DUMA GQUBULE: Our leaders are ready to take us over the precipice
This is what it cost government hospitals to avoid blackouts
Cyril Ramaphosa explains delay in appointing SABC board
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.