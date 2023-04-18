Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Boring, timid Cyril

Ramaphosa has never missed the opportunity to miss an opportunity

18 April 2023 - 18:28
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Freddy Mavunda /Business Day
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Freddy Mavunda /Business Day

It’s sad, really, and a great disappointment, but it is absolutely clear that “Timid” Cyril Ramaphosa has lost the room. By trying to please everyone he has inspired no-one. Not yet a laughing stock, but definitely in the Gary Player league of those who have become a bore.

Ramaphosa is being criticised from all points of the compass and history will not be kind, but then the man has never missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity. If the wrong result becomes reality, will his farm be nationalised by the new government, or at best will he be left alone to sit in his fields, close his eyes and think of Ekaterinburg?

Michael Hook
Parktown North

NATASHA MARRIAN: Mbeki is right on ANC myopia

Focus on Phala Phala misses the point of former president's damning 17-page verdict on the party
Opinion
5 days ago

MKHUSELI VIMBA: ANC's failure to address crime and corruption widens trust deficit with electorate

Former president Thabo Mbeki's recent criticisms of the ANC are spot on as the ruling party ignores pleas for accountability and transparency
Opinion
6 days ago

ANC defends Ramaphosa's absence from Mbeki meeting

Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as 'robust and cordial'
Politics
6 days ago

Ramaphosa faces uphill task in last leg of investment drive

The president is expected to announce a new five-year investment drive with a target of R2-trillion
National
1 week ago
