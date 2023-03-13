Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Protests overlook injustice to Palestinians

Israeli protesters are concerned with protecting the apartheid colonial status of the Jewish state

13 March 2023 - 17:15
People hold Israeli flags during a demonstration as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 11 2023. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS
People hold Israeli flags during a demonstration as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist coalition government presses on with its contentious judicial overhaul, in Jerusalem, March 11 2023. Picture: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS

Your editorial correctly calls the Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhaul “institutional thuggery” (“Israel’s folly must be stopped”, March 10). 

While your editorial focuses on the far-reaching negative consequences of the judicial reforms, other important aspects of the situation should not be ignored.  For example, the sustained and prolonged protests against the judicial overhaul have largely been dominated by Ashkenazi Jews, to the exclusion of important minorities within the country. 

Of greater significance is the fact that the protesters are concerned with protecting and preserving the apartheid colonial status of the Zionist political entity, with no interest whatsoever in the plight of the 5-million Palestinians who live under a brutal occupation. 

Finally, the record shows that the Israeli Supreme Court is the court of the occupier, unsympathetic to the suffering of Palestinians and certainly not an upholder of Palestinian human rights.  

The myopic Israeli protesters need to understand that no matter how noble they consider their cause to be, for their long-term future and the promotion of an inclusive nation in historic Palestine, they need to introspect more seriously and work towards establishing an apartheid-free decolonised and de-Zionified state. 

Gunvant Govindjee 
Ormonde 

