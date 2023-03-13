LETTER: Protests overlook injustice to Palestinians

Business Day TV speaks to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
City’s valuation and rating methodologies are not based on economic reality, or fairness, but on who can be squeezed, and who is more likely to pay
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
Funding will go towards construction of gold producer’s Mintails project
The fall may be due to ‘excessive rains at the start of SA’s 2022/2023 summer crop production season’
First Republic Bank tumbles more than 76% as US president tries to reassure markets and depositors
He could be a Springbok at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, says Joey Mongalo
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLive publisher Bongani Siqoko
Your editorial correctly calls the Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhaul “institutional thuggery” (“Israel’s folly must be stopped”, March 10).
While your editorial focuses on the far-reaching negative consequences of the judicial reforms, other important aspects of the situation should not be ignored. For example, the sustained and prolonged protests against the judicial overhaul have largely been dominated by Ashkenazi Jews, to the exclusion of important minorities within the country.
Of greater significance is the fact that the protesters are concerned with protecting and preserving the apartheid colonial status of the Zionist political entity, with no interest whatsoever in the plight of the 5-million Palestinians who live under a brutal occupation.
Finally, the record shows that the Israeli Supreme Court is the court of the occupier, unsympathetic to the suffering of Palestinians and certainly not an upholder of Palestinian human rights.
The myopic Israeli protesters need to understand that no matter how noble they consider their cause to be, for their long-term future and the promotion of an inclusive nation in historic Palestine, they need to introspect more seriously and work towards establishing an apartheid-free decolonised and de-Zionified state.
Gunvant Govindjee Ormonde
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
LETTER: Protests overlook injustice to Palestinians
Israeli protesters are concerned with protecting the apartheid colonial status of the Jewish state
Your editorial correctly calls the Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhaul “institutional thuggery” (“Israel’s folly must be stopped”, March 10).
While your editorial focuses on the far-reaching negative consequences of the judicial reforms, other important aspects of the situation should not be ignored. For example, the sustained and prolonged protests against the judicial overhaul have largely been dominated by Ashkenazi Jews, to the exclusion of important minorities within the country.
Of greater significance is the fact that the protesters are concerned with protecting and preserving the apartheid colonial status of the Zionist political entity, with no interest whatsoever in the plight of the 5-million Palestinians who live under a brutal occupation.
Finally, the record shows that the Israeli Supreme Court is the court of the occupier, unsympathetic to the suffering of Palestinians and certainly not an upholder of Palestinian human rights.
The myopic Israeli protesters need to understand that no matter how noble they consider their cause to be, for their long-term future and the promotion of an inclusive nation in historic Palestine, they need to introspect more seriously and work towards establishing an apartheid-free decolonised and de-Zionified state.
Gunvant Govindjee
Ormonde
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Saudi-Iran detente a setback for Israel’s efforts to isolate Tehran
EDITORIAL: Israel’s folly must be stopped
Israel and Palestinians at Jordan meeting pledge to reduce violence
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.