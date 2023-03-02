Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
My thoughts and prayers are with Greece in the wake of this week’s train tragedy, which resulted in at least 43 deaths. However, I salute the country’s transport minister, who took full political responsibility for the failures that caused the accident and resigned within hours.
Imagine that this was SA. No government leader has ever resigned, even if failing miserably to deliver in their portfolio. Last year was the worst ever for SA in terms of load-shedding, and 2023 is shaping up to be worse. Yet the jobs of the public enterprises and energy ministers are apparently secure.
The crime statistics break new records every time they are released, especially gender-based violence. Yet the police minister is going nowhere. These are just a few examples where leadership is desperately needed but is conspicuous by its absence.
Why do our political leaders never take responsibility for their inaction and failures? If the Greek train tragedy happened here tomorrow we would see marathon daily press conferences and the president might appoint a commission of inquiry. T-shirts could be printed by trade unions for the vigil, the victims’ families invited to parliament and promises made that nobody expects to be fulfilled.
But no-one would take responsibility, far less resign. This is Africa. Leaders don’t step down.
Dr Lucas NtyintyaneVia email
LETTER: Greek tragedy, SA farce
