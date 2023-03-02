Opinion / Letters

LETTER: You cure a politician by taking away the money

Unpaid city councillors would put the city’s interests first

02 March 2023 - 13:53
The City of Tshwane council. File picture: TWITTER/@TSHWANE_MAYOR.
Before 1994, the city and town councillor positions were honorary — that is, unpaid. This attracted a type of councillor who had considerable life, business and professional experience. These were councillors who put the interests of the town and community first.

The system worked well, but service delivery to the disadvantaged could have been better. Yet the evidence is overwhelming that the current system of paid councillors is a disaster.

Most of SA politics is now about the job, the money. You cure an alcoholic by removing the alcohol. Similarly, you cure a politician by taking away the money. If the councillor positions are unpaid, there is little incentive for the various parties to break coalitions. The money saved on councillor salaries can be used for improved service delivery.

The fact that the ANC has used the councillor positions for cadre deployment is no excuse to retain the current, paid system. People are going to vote against it anyway, due to the lack of service delivery and the destruction of infrastructure.

For the good of the people the concept of service above self has to be revived.

Jan Buurman
Cape Town

