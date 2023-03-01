LETTER: Dirty coal deals to fund ANC?

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Zandile Mkwanazi, co-founder and CEO of GirlCode.
Denene Erasmus’s article on Eskom refers (“Eskom in 20 years: a fast transition or an accelerating collapse?”, March 1). What government with an ounce of intelligence and thoughtfulness for its people builds coal-fired power stations despite knowing the effects of carbon pollution?
As Erasmus says: “By 2050 there will not be any role for coal to play in a net-zero world.” So, it was not with electricity in mind that the Kusile and Medupi power stations were approved by the ANC. It was the funding of the ANC as a party. If SA gets the government it deserves, the voters must surely by now realise they deserve better.
Those in the know are making their own plans for green electricity. At least we can take power into our own hands, free of government corruption, incompetence and failure. Eskom needs to be closed down to cut the umbilical cord to the ANC’s finances.
Andrew PollockConstantia
