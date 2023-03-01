Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Dirty coal deals to fund ANC?

Eskom needs to be closed down to cut the umbilical cord to the ANC’s finances

01 March 2023 - 17:42
Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga in January 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY
Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga in January 2023. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/BUSINESS DAY

Denene Erasmus’s article on Eskom refers (“Eskom in 20 years: a fast transition or an accelerating collapse?”, March 1). What government with an ounce of intelligence and thoughtfulness for its people builds coal-fired power stations despite knowing the effects of carbon pollution?

As Erasmus says: “By 2050 there will not be any role for coal to play in a net-zero world.” So, it was not with electricity in mind that the Kusile and Medupi power stations were approved by the ANC. It was the funding of the ANC as a party. If SA gets the government it deserves, the voters must surely by now realise they deserve better.

Those in the know are making their own plans for green electricity. At least we can take power into our own hands, free of government corruption, incompetence and failure. Eskom needs to be closed down to cut the umbilical cord to the ANC’s finances.

Andrew Pollock
Constantia

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Those feasting on Eskom’s supply chain ...
Opinion / Editorials
2.
LETTER: Asian labour crisis offers SA an ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
MARK SMITH: SA launches four-day work week pilot ...
Opinion
4.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: The Treasury’s accounting for ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
LETTER: SA needs government that is more ...
Opinion / Letters

Related Articles

WATCH: How Eskom crippled Kusile

Economy

NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom’s great unravelling

National

Eskom fraud: exorbitant prices paid at Tutuka power plant

National

De Ruyter could have run Eskom better, says Kieswetter

National

EDITORIAL: De Ruyter fallout raises red flags over Eskom’s ‘new new’ board

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.