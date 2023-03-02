Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Open up on Phala Phala

02 March 2023 - 15:14
President Cyril Ramaphosa . Picture: GCIS
President Cyril Ramaphosa . Picture: GCIS

Now that the Phala Phala debacle is no longer pending before the Constitutional Court it is appropriate that the public protector and law enforcement authorities get on with establishing the factual position in relation to the scandal (“Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report”, March 1).

It would be helpful if the president, in the spirit of openness and accountability, would see his way clear to make all of the relevant documentation publicly available rather than acting like an accused in a criminal trial.

The income tax return of the relevant close corporation reflecting the income earned in US dollars, the paperwork around the permission of the state veterinarian to sell and transport the buffalo in question, and an explanation for their continued presence at Phala Phala since the sale in December 2019, are surely called for too.

The permission of the Reserve Bank to keep foreign currency beyond the period allowed in law and any documents reflecting good reasons for stitching the foreign currency into the farmhouse furniture at Phala Phala would also be helpful.

Paul Hoffman, SC
Accountability Now

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: Ramaphosa knows what’s up, but does ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Asian labour crisis offers SA an ...
Opinion / Letters
3.
EDITORIAL: Red flags aplenty in disaster rules
Opinion / Editorials
4.
MARK SMITH: SA launches four-day work week pilot ...
Opinion
5.
MARK BARNES: Stealing has become the business ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report

Politics

Gordhan’s admission shows ANC corruption will not be addressed, Herman Mashaba ...

National

What De Ruyter knows about crime and corruption at Eskom

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.