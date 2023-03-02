LETTER: Open up on Phala Phala

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Now that the Phala Phala debacle is no longer pending before the Constitutional Court it is appropriate that the public protector and law enforcement authorities get on with establishing the factual position in relation to the scandal (“Top court rejects Ramaphosa’s bid to challenge Phala Phala report”, March 1).
It would be helpful if the president, in the spirit of openness and accountability, would see his way clear to make all of the relevant documentation publicly available rather than acting like an accused in a criminal trial.
The income tax return of the relevant close corporation reflecting the income earned in US dollars, the paperwork around the permission of the state veterinarian to sell and transport the buffalo in question, and an explanation for their continued presence at Phala Phala since the sale in December 2019, are surely called for too.
The permission of the Reserve Bank to keep foreign currency beyond the period allowed in law and any documents reflecting good reasons for stitching the foreign currency into the farmhouse furniture at Phala Phala would also be helpful.
Paul Hoffman, SCAccountability Now
