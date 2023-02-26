The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
There has always been a culture of comradeship among liberation movement politicians. They protect each other at all times and this has entrenched a culture of impunity at all levels.
Events at Eskom illustrate this. It cannot be that, year in and year out, millions are given to Eskom but there is no improvement in the power supply.
Surely someone is benefiting from the status quo. Let’s support the call for a thorough investigation. The rot must be rooted out.
Daniel MokotoVia email
LETTER: Who has been feeding at Eskom?
