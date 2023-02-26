Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Who has been feeding at Eskom?

26 February 2023 - 18:10
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Eskom’s Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

There has always been a culture of comradeship among liberation movement politicians. They protect each other at all times and this has entrenched a culture of impunity at all levels.

Events at Eskom illustrate this. It cannot be that, year in and year out, millions are given to Eskom but there is no improvement in the power supply.

Surely someone is benefiting from the status quo. Let’s support the call for a thorough investigation. The rot must be rooted out. 

Daniel Mokoto
Via email

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number. 

HILARY JOFFE: The snouts in the trough left us in the dark

De Ruyter has blown the lid off a toxic mix of crime, corruption and politics in a Pandora’s box — in an election year
Opinion
2 days ago

‘Out of touch’ De Ruyter embarrassed Eskom, says Makwana

Board members were ‘aghast’ at CEO André de Ruyter’s finger-pointing, says Eskom chair
National
3 days ago

André de Ruyter to leave Eskom with immediate effect

Sudden exit follows explosive interview in which he implicates an ANC MP in corruption at Eskom
National
4 days ago

Gordhan has a go at De Ruyter over explosive interview allegations

CEOs of entities such as Eskom should not be involved in ‘open political debates or assertions’, minister tells MPs
National
4 days ago
