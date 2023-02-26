Companies / Transport & Tourism

City Lodge doubles revenue as travellers return

Hotel group is to pay a dividend for the first time since the pandemic

26 February 2023 - 18:05 Katharine Child

City Lodge almost doubled interim revenue and declared a dividend as consumers resumed travelling and eating out after the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The hotel group reported headline earnings per share of 17c in the six months to end-December — compared with a loss of 6c in the previous corresponding period — on a 94% jump in revenue to R848m...

