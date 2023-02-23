Conversations about money between spouses or would-be couples can be fraught and emotionally charged, but they’re necessary to build a successful life together
So, South Africa is to have a minister of electricity. The IFP has suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa also contemplate a minister of potholes and a minister of pit latrines. A further suggestion could be a minister of Phala Phala.
If these new ministers are appointed to fix things, how about a minister of the ANC? Though hopefully voters will fix that one next year.
What is South Africa coming to with these manmade disasters?
VA VolkerPietermaritzburg
LETTER: SA is in a disastrous fix
Manmade problems are piling up and it will take more than a few new ministers to solve them
