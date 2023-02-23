Opinion / Letters

LETTER: SA is in a disastrous fix

Manmade problems are piling up and it will take more than a few new ministers to solve them

23 February 2023 - 05:00
So, South Africa is to have a minister of electricity. The IFP has suggested that President Cyril Ramaphosa also contemplate a minister of potholes and a minister of pit latrines. A further suggestion could be a minister of Phala Phala.  

If these new ministers are appointed to fix things, how about a minister of the ANC? Though hopefully voters will fix that one next year.

What is South Africa coming to with these manmade disasters?

VA Volker
Pietermaritzburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

