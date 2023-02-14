LETTER: How do these new bourses manage to survive?

Business Day TV talks to Faheema Adia from Momentum Securities
I have been watching the allowance of new stock exchanges over the past couple of years and wondered how on earth they actually keep the lights on.
As for A2X and Cape Town SE, they use JSE listing requirements and still I wonder how they keep profitable balance sheets.
By the way, when mentioning the latter exchange to Western Cape residents I have yet to find anyone who knows of its existence.
Their daily volumes are low. The SA economy is in intensive care, an average of 70 murders are committed daily, and we have one of the highest unemployment rates in the world.
Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital Investments seeding one of the exchanges has sinister and worrying implications.
The mind boggles as to their existence.
Eckehardt FicinusDunkeld
