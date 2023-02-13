Outlook for inflation and interest rates worsens as currency dips
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) has cancelled the exchange licence of ZAR X, an alternative trading platform in which the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) holds a 24.14% stake.
The financial regulator cancelled ZAR X’s exchange licence “with immediate effect” for prolonged noncompliance with section 8 of the Financial Markets Act (FMA), which governs the liquidity and capital adequacy requirements of an exchange. The FSCA said in a statement on Monday announcing its decision that it concurred with the Prudential Authority (PA) and the SA Reserve Bank before deciding to strip ZAR X of its licence...
Decision to strip ZAR X of its licence 'not taken lightly'
The Financial Sector Conduct Authority’s decision means ZAR X has just 14 days to delist all the securities on its platform
